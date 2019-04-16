Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Benin-based car dealer has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, over alleged extortion and assault by some police personnel attached to the Federal State anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS at Ekpan police station in Delta State.

The petition which emanated from Akoko and Co. Chamber, was dated April 11, 2019, and made available to journalists in Benin City, was signed by Mr. Matthew Ekhumelo and addressed to the IGP through the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, Zone 5 in Benin on behalf of the victim, Mr. Ogbebor Osasuyi.

The petitioner alleged that Mr. Ogbebor Osasuyi, a car dealer on Sapele road in Benin, was unlawfully assaulted and tortured by the police after his arrest along with his colleague Mr. Amos Asoata while returning from Warri where they went to assist a legitimate owner of a Toyota Camry car (2012 model) on April 8, 2019.

It stated that the duo was accused of snatching the car and thereafter arrested, brutalised, detained and denied them access to their lawyers by police operatives who compelled them to part with the sum of N100, 000 to secure their release.

They further narrated their ordeal and how they were arrested even after presenting their valid identity cards on request by the security operatives who forcefully took them to Ekpan police station where they were reportedly beaten with gun buts and other dangerous weapons.

After a former owner of the car had come to absolve them of any wrongdoing at the police station, according to the petitioner, they (Mr. Ogbebor Osasuyi and Mr. Amos Asoata) were forced by the police to make compromises when it became obvious to them that pleas by Messrs. Austin and Mr. Cyril Oriferi who claimed to have sold the car to a clergyman who resides in Ekpoma, fell into deaf ears.

The petition, therefore, called on authorities to bring the suspected culprits to book and rid the Nigeria Police of criminal elements in order to serve as a deterrent to others, irrespective of whose ox is gored.