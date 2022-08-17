From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 45-year-old man who claimed to specialise in purchasing and selling cars to prospective buyers, Akanbi Babatunde, was yesterday remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre by an Osun State Magistrate court for duping his customers to the tune of N13.3million.

Police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, alleged that the defendant obtained N4million from one Ogungbemi Oluwafemi under the pretence of assisting him to purchase a Toyota Camry car, a 2011 model. The prosecution alleged that the defendant obtained the sum of N5.5million and a Venza car valued N4million from one Ademola Musliyu under the pretence of helping him to sell the cars. Olusegun further alleged that the defendant stole a sum of N300,000 from one Folarin Adekunle, all totalling N13.3 million. The defendant was said to have committed the purported crime between March and August 2022 at Osogbo. The alleged crime, according to the charge sheet, contravened the provisions of sections 383 and 419 and was punishable under section 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol. 11, laws of Osun state, 2002.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the six count-charge bordering on fraud and stealing, preferred against him by the police.

His counsel, K. S. Abioye, urged the court to grant him bail pending the determination of the allegations against him.

But, the prosecution objected to the bail application, saying that it took the police extra efforts to ensure the arrest of the defendant.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara however ordered the defendant to be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre while he adjourned the case to 24 August for ruling on his bail application.