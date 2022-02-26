By Steve Agbota

Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) has called for immediate suspension of the controversial Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Valuation system introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for imported vehicles. The association said that if Customs fails to suspend and review the VIN valuation system through stakeholders engagement, it will seek legal action against the Service.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos yesterday, the National President of AMDON, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin, said that the NCS automated VIN Valuation is full of errors, fraudulent, and has tendency of taking people back to the era of smuggling of used vehicles into the country.

According to him, the implementation of the VIN Valuation would also make life unbearable to Nigerians, thereby destroying the gains recorded in the transportation sector.

He, however, said using the VIN Valuation in summary contravenes the Customs and Excise Management Act 20 of 2003, which talks about transaction value (purchase price), which is the price agreed by the seller and buyer, adding that Customs has no right to impose value, which is not inline with the Customs and Excise act. He noted that it is not possible for vehicles that come from different countries and arriving at the ports to have the same value considering the commercial level and freight costs.

“We therefore, demand immediate suspension of the Valuation Automated System designed by Customs and review of same in consideration of the Nigeria Customs act. We also demand investigation and prosecution of those involve in this fraud, which has caused panic and destabilization of business in the Nigerian Port Authority.

“The NCS are witness to the fact that members of AMDON have been supportive of all government policies that would eradicate smuggling of used vehicles, as we have demonstrated in all our meetings with the Customs management and we have always pledged our support to the NCS in every area that would bring development to the country,” he said.

He therefore, debunked Customs claims that the decision of implementing VIN valuation was taking in conjunction with the stakeholders, adding that motor dealers and customs licensed agents who are the umbrella bodies of person involved in importation of vehicles were not aware of the document.