Three car lovers who have passion for engaging in rare arts like spinning, racing and collection of antique wheels are guests on this week’s recap edition of African Voices broadcast on the Cable News Network (CNN).

The magazine programme powered by Globacom will feature Amirah Alladeen from Mauritius, Stacey Lee May of South Africa, and Fred Apaloo from Ghana.

Amirah caught the car bug from her father, Rayhan Alladeen, with whom she has created a rare record as the fastest overall racer during the last stage of the Mauritius National Rally Championship for 2018.

She has sufficiently conquered the male-dominated rally racing circuit with her father often as co-pilot.

The second guest, Stacey Lee, widely regarded as the queen of spinning, has carved a niche for herself performing jaw-dropping stunts, often hanging out of or jumping out of a muscle car while spinning “donuts” in front of a captivated audience.

Tutored by her truck driver father with the support of her mum, May saw spinning and drifting on cars as a way to tell her bullies in school that she could do anything she set her young mind to do. Now 23, May has become a pride to the family and her South African nation as a result of her talent for the dangerous art of spinning.

The third guest, Fred Apaloo from Ghana, has revived antique wheels with his classy collection of exotic cars ranging from British to German and anything classy, ancient and strong.