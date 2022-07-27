The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested two recently released inmates of Ikoyi Correctional Centre for snatching a car in Lagos State.

The spokesperson for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest

in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the suspects, who were recently released from prison few weeks ago, were arrested on July 24, 2022.

“The suspects, Abiodun Nurudeen, 36, and Anthony Richard, 45, were both recently released on May 5, 2022 and June 4, 2022 respectively from the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

“They were intercepted on Egbeda Road at about 1:30 a:m., on Sunday shortly after they had snatched a Toyota Corolla 2000 model with registration number LND-664-GF from its owner.

“Operatives of the command arrested the suspects following a tip-off from some civic-minded members of the public.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle was snatched around Lekki area of Lagos State.”

The spokesperson urged the owner of the vehicle to come with proofs of ownership to claim it.

The PPRO said that the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, had assured the residents of the state that the command would continue to do everything possible to ensure their safety and security.(NAN)