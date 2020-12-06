Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a worker at a car wash centre for allegedly stealing a car at the centre, located in Akowonjo Area of Lagos State.

The suspect, Idris Ayotunde, was arrested on the morning of December 4, by men of the Ogun State Police Command, at Alakija Village via Olodo in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday, Idris was stopped by men of the Safer Highway Patrol team during a Stop-and-Search duty along Abeokuta-Ibadan Road, while driving the stolen Ford car with registration number EPE 707 FM.

The suspect was asked by the police patrol team to produce the documents of the car, but he was unable to produce any document proving his ownership of the car, consequent upon which the suspect was taken to the Odeda Divisional Police Headquarters.

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Division, CSP Ajayi Williams, personally interrogated the suspect and found out that he actually stole the car.

Idris, who claimed to be a holder of Ordinary National Diploma from a polytechnic in the southwest, confessed that he joined the car wash centre situated at Jimoh Bus Stop, Shasha, Akowonjo in Lagos State, less than a month ago.

“He stated further that the owner of the car brought it for vacuum cleaning and handed over the key to him. Since they did not have a vacuum engine at their own car wash, he decided to take it to another car wash nearby but he changed his mind on the road and bolted away with the car.

“It was on his way to Ibadan where he intended to dispose the car that he was accosted by the policemen and subsequently arrested.

“The owner of the car, one Mrs. Shofidiya Tosin who had reported the case at Shasha Police Station, had been contacted and confirmed that the car was stolen from her.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the Ogun State, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for onward transfer to Lagos State command where the car was stolen”. Oyeyemi stated.