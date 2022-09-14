By Chinenye Anuforo

Carbon Finance, one of the leading players in Nigeria’s fintech industry, has kicked off celebrations to mark its 10th anniversary with a promise to transform the banking experience in the country, making banking more accessible and flexible for consumers.

Originally set up as a lending company, Carbon has established itself as one of the continent’s leading and fastest-growing digital banks, with over a million users across Nigeria and operations in two other African countries.

Having begun operations in 2012 as One Credit, a brick-and-mortar consumer lender focused on the Nigerian market, the company then pivoted in 2016 to become a digital lender via its Paylater app and was focused on providing access to consumer credit services. With a refreshed intention to develop into a fully-functioning digital financial service platform that offers cost-effective bill payments, free fund transfers, and high yield savings and investments options in addition to loans, the company in 2019 rebranded itself as Carbon and was granted a microfinance banking license by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking about the bank’s offering and quest, the co-founder and CEO Chijioke Dozie noted that “At Carbon, we are very proud of what we have built, thanks to our customers and the humans at Carbon. When we look at the last ten years and the future ahead, we want to focus more on our customer’s needs and ensure we are adapting to the market demands and changing the way Nigerians make payments”.

Ngozi Dozie, who is also co-founder further adds that “with our newly launched buy now pay later product “Carbon Zero” which gives you the flexibility to shop what you want, when you want, without breaking the bank at a 0% interest rate. As humans, time is our most valuable asset and by using Carbon Zero, our customers can be more flexible with their funds and improve their quality of life significantly.”

A variety of rewards, including free data vouchers, movie tickets, discounts in select stores, and cash rewards, will be offered to customers as part of the Carbon Anniversary, which begins on September 12th, 2022.

“Carbon’s 10th anniversary is a testament to the fact that 10 years is remarkable for a Neo-bank! Celebrating a decade of value and trust. Carbon has been expanding possibilities not only for its clients and partners but also empowering employees all through its commendable journey”, he added.