From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The governorship candidate of the peoples Democratic party Nasarawa state David Ombugadu has said the card reader deployed by INEC in the 2019 election was never accurate as it failed 500,000 times in Nasarawa elections.

Recall that David Ombugadu contested and lost the 2019 election to the present governor of Nasarawa state, Abdulahi Sule.

Ombugadu made the disclosure on Saturday in an exclusive interview with Sunday sun saying the 2019 election was not credible as he took his time to find out the wrongs and discovered the card reader failure caused him the election.

Ombugadu said According to INEC’s report, “we discovered that Nasarawa state is one of the state that the card reader failed in high numbers about 500,000 thousand times which he alleged was one of the reasons “I lost that election.”

He further said after the election he made up his mind that he would not contest until a better electoral laws are either implemented or the former be amended which he appreciated the president, Muhammed Buhari for assenting to the amended electoral laws.

“I was one of the people in Nigeria who advocated for an amendment of our electoral laws because I was a victim in 2019 and with the amendment now it is very clear that votes will count, I am in the contest because I have seen the light that they would be free, fair and credible elections that will be conducted by INEC.”

Reacting on the provision of basic amenities to the people, Ombugadu popularly called Davematics stressed that basic amenities are not projects to be executed by government while noting that it is a normal project that should be deliberately put in place for the people.

“I am a proactive and a visionary person, I don’t see road construction, building of hospitals, provision of pipe born water as a project government should be proud of executing, it is just a normal thing that should be there for the people.”

“I am thinking beyond all those normal things because it is something I did in almost all the local government in the state while I was a house member the record is there go and ask” he said.

Reacting on how he would build Nasarawa for the future generation with the abundant mineral resources, he said there are laws protecting it but explained that he would assembled experts in developed countries that deals with minerals, establish a relationship to attract multinational companies who would enter into partnership with the state.

He further advised Nasarawans to get their PVC as it is the only tool that would guarantee good governance in the state come 2023.