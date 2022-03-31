By Bunmi Ogunyale

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied media reports that FIFA/CAF Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Kabungo died following an attack by angry fans at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, in a statement made available on Wednesday, claimed the Zambian doctor died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest.

“However, it is important to state the facts as they are. According to the information from our own medical officer, Dr Onimisi Ozi Salami who was appointed by FIFA as Medical Officer for the game, Dr Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team. I was notified and ordered that he should be rushed to the hospital. He didn’t make it. He died just as they got to the hospital,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said.

Dr Ozi Salami told thenff.com that the incident happened when he (Dr Salami) was looking to get the Nigerian player for the doping exercise, while Dr Kabungo was looking to get the Ghanaian player for the same exercise.

“I was heading to the dressing room of the Nigerian team when the General Coordinator, Kabore Hubert Bosilong from South Africa called my attention.