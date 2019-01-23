Premier League footballer, Emiliano Sala was on a light aircraft, which went missing over the Channel Islands.

The £15m Argentine striker, 28, was one of two people on board the Piper Malibu, which lost contact off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday night.

Cardiff City, which signed Sala from French club, Nantes in a record deal on Saturday, said it was “very shocked”.

Guernsey Police said there was “no trace” of the Cardiff-bound flight and his family said they felt “desperate”.

Sala’s father, Horacio, told Argentine TV channel C5N, he heard the news from a friend. “I didn’t know anything. I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I’m desperate. I hope everything goes well.”

Meanwhile, John Fitzgerald, chief officer of the Channel Islands Air Search, said the probability of finding anyone alive from the missing aircraft was “reducing very rapidly”.