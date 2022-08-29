From Kenneth Udeh

The Anambra Central senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Uche Ekwunife, has joined other eminent Nigerians and the Catholic community to felicitate Bishop Okpaleke Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese of Anambra State, His Eminence Peter Cardinal Okpaleke, who canonically received the Red Hat from His Holiness, Pope Francis, at a Consistory in Rome on Saturday, describing his elevation as a fulfilment of destiny. Okpaleke was one of the 20 new cardinals sworn in by Pope Francis at St Peter’s Square in Rome last Saturday.

The rite of consistory which was held at St Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, and was presided by Pope Francis had in attendance the College of Cardinals, Ordo of Bishops, Presbyterates and lay faithful from across the globe, with the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR leading the Anambra contingent.

Speaking shortly after the Consistory, Ekwunife, current Senator in the 9th Senate described Okpaleke’s elevation to the rank of Cardinal as the expression of God’s grace and demonstration of his love and purpose. She noted that Cardinal Okpaleke is a man of great humility and noted that history will be kind to him.

The federal lawmaker stated that the appointment of the Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese as a Prince of the Church is in recognition of his decades of exceptional services to the church and humanity.

“I commend His Holiness Pope Francis for finding Cardinal Okpaleke worthy of his new position. The appointment is deserving and unsurprising because he is fulfilling his destiny. I urge the newly appointed cardinal to remain consistent in proclaiming the gospel,” the senator noted.

While appreciating Ndi Anambra for turning out en masse to witness the event in Rome, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation on behalf of her family and the good people of Anambra Central Senatorial District prayed for God’s wisdom and divine health upon the new Cardinal.