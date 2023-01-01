From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Peter Cardinal Okpaleke, has extolled the virtues of the departed Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI.

Okpaleke, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said he had always admired Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, and have been nourished by his numerous theological works and magisterial teachings.

Okpaleke also said the death of Pope Benedict XVI felt like the loss of a preeminent teacher of the faith and a spiritual guide.

“The late Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, is a shining example of human openness to grace. God achieved so much through him. His numerous groundbreaking theological works are full of insights into the deposit of faith, and the Church in her march through history and cultures.

“His clear articulations of these are outstanding. His works are refreshing, as well as challenging, wide in their breadth of vision and concrete because of the pertinence of their subject matter. He was surely a rare type who walked our planet in our time. What a privilege we have as Church and human community!” Okpaleke said.

Okpaleke further said that reflecting on the life of the late Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, one would see a deep love for the Church, the courage of conviction rooted in the person of Jesus Christ, the Word made flesh, and the readiness to stand up for one’s belief.

“His resignation of the papacy and subsequent life of prayer bear witness to one who lives for Christ. His last days call to mind the words of St. Paul to Timothy: “As for me, my life is already being poured away as a libation, and the time has come for me to depart. I have fought the good fight to the end; I have run the race to the finish; I have kept the faith; all there is to come for me now is the crown of uprightness which the Lord, the upright judge, will give to me on that Day; and not only to me, but to all those who have longed for his appearing.” (2 Tim 4:6-8). These could have been written by the late Pope Emeritus. Indeed, he has been poured out like a libation; he gave generously of himself; he kept the faith. Our prayer is that he receives the crown of glory,” Okpaleke added.

Okpaleke also said it was significant that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, died on the last day of the year.

“Like Moses, (Deut 32:48) he beheld the new year, from the mountain top but did not enter it. However, by being called to the Lord, the Pope Emeritus has entered into the “promised land” which through his theological reflections, he had longed and hoped for and beheld only in images. Now that he has been called to rest, he has joined Jesus Christ, the author of time. May we rejoice with him for a life well lived; continue to learn from his numerous works, and emulate his many virtues which are outstanding. May we continue to pray for him, while hoping that he has joined the Church triumphant – Amen,” Okpaleke prayed.