From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Cardiac Society (NCS) has raised the alarm over rising cases of cardiac challenges in Nigeria, linking it to increasing unhealthy lifestyle, ignorance and other factors among Nigerians.

President of the the Society, Okechukwu Ogah, told journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, that the cases is more alarming in some parts of Nigeria where there’s high rate of alcohol and tobacco consumption.

Similarly, he disclosed that data available to NCS indicated that one in 100 pregnant women in northwest and northeast come down with heart related problem after delivery due to yet-to-be understood causes.

He, however, said the cases could be prevented if there’s opportunity for improved maternal care, sufficient knowledge and sensitization of the women on the need for proper nutrition during pregnancy, proper ante-natal care and other relevant care that are required for safe pregnancy and child delivery.

He said the three-days 2022 NCS conference schedule for Abuja this week will provide opportunity for stakeholders to extensively discuss issues that relate to cardiac challenges, and also educate the people on how to stay away from cardiac related issues.

The Chairman of Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Prof. Augustine Odili, explained that many cardiologists from within and outside Nigeria have indicated interest to participate in the conference. “While some are already in Abuja for the event, others would join virtually from their locations across the world.”

He said the theme of the conference, “cardiovascular diseases: from prevention to surgical care, the gaps and the challenges” was designed to enlightened the people on the need to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the cardiac challenges.

He said: “Unarguably, there is high burden of cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria. At the conference, we would look at the identified gaps and challenges as it regards the prevention and treatment of the cardiac challenges.”

He also stated that the conference will provide opportunity for capacity building for trainee cardiologists and the aim is to expose them to what is required for successful career. “In addition to that, there would be seminars, paper presentations from experts within and outside Nigeria, and other relevant activities.”