From Okwe Obi, Abuja

To halt the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the federal government has been implored to gazette the fat and oil regulation of 2021 which is domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

This is even as Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), in partnership with the Network for Health Equity and Development, at a press briefing to mark this year’s World Food Day, in Abuja, with the theme: “Leaving no one predicted that there would be severe health consequences if ignored”.

CAPPA’s Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, who noted that the disease is mostly in fatty food, said: “The mandatory regulation which would come into force upon gazetting of the regulation, along with other instruments, would expand access of Nigerians, regardless of their social status to healthy food.

“It will also impact greatly on the health cost incurred by individuals who would have been exposed to unhealthy food and its debilitating impacts.

“For emphasis, combating cardiovascular diseases is beyond behavioural change as the burden of these diseases needs conscious effort from the government to reduce its incidences.

In the interim, however, we urge Nigerians to be circumspect and avoid the consumption Trans-Fatty foods which are risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.

“Trans Fat can be found in baked foods, fries, pre-packaged foods, and cooking oils.

“It is also in butter, salmon, egg yolks and cows’ milk and foods we consider our favourite. On this premise, we can assert that there is no hiding place for any one of us unless the government act, and fast too.

“The disease associated with the consumption of foods containing trans-fatty acids is chronic. Many of us understand the harrowing experiences associated with diabetes, heart failure, kidney diseases, cancers, and obesity, among others.”

Also, the Project Adviser for TFA Elimination, Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), James Mafeni, tasked the Ministry of Health to deepen sensitisation across the country to arrest the ugly trend.