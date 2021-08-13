Following the astounding success recorded in its 2020 edition, foremost professional awards platform, Careers Influencer Awards, has transitioned to a bigger platform to reach a wider audience across Africa.

With this transition came a new identity for the brand and a new name, Africa Influencer Awards. The new direction will seek to expand the brand’s scope and accommodate other aspects of the professional circles across Africa.

The Africa Influencers Awards is an annual initiative curated by the Pan African digital management magazine, The WorkBooth Magazine, to identify and celebrate African Professionals and Businesses that have made significant impact on their stakeholders.

Its maiden edition awarded 50 professionals across Africa including Olufemi Ibitoye, Wale Olajumoke, May Ogoibe, Toyin Adesola, Adeniyi-Adeleye Sandton and Yewande Jinadu. Others awardees such as marketing expert, Fiyin Toyo, HR expert, Olufunke Amobi, Leke Oshiyemi and Modou Njie from The Gambia, were also part of the winners and were selected by an external panel as elite members of the Awards Platinum Club.

Unlike the previous edition that focused solely on people who have been influential to the career growth of their colleagues and subordinates, the 2021 edition will also recognize organisations, institutions and brands that have shown interest in their customers, staff and community. The decision to go this route, according to the platform’s management team is in recognition of the fact that although the workplace plays a significant role in Africa’s development, there are areas that deserve to be spotlighted alongside to make for a balanced and well-rounded platform.

The platform has since announced August 1-31, 2021 as the period for nomination and released the LINK for the public to vote in the existing categories as well as the newly introduced ones.

