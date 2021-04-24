Worried by the rising cases of abandoned street children in the country, the founder and chaplain of the Caregiver Foundation Africa, Very Reverend Father Clement Mary Ilechukwu, has said that arrangements had reached advanced stage for the establishment of a 1,000-capacity orphanage home for vulnerable children at Awgu, Enugu State.

Rev. Fr. Ilechukwu, explained that when constructed, the complex would consist of a school, skills centre, hostel, a football pitch and other sports facilities for the discovery of young talents for Nigeria.

Speaking at a literacy programme organised for primary school pupils and the vulnerable at Awgu Enugu State yesterday, the Catholic priest lamented over the rising number of homeless children in the society, stressing that when completed, the orphanage home would not only provide shelter for the children, but also train and teach them different skills to enable them achieve their life ambition.

Fr. Ilechukwu called on the participants, the less privileged and the destitute to pray always and place their hope in God and promised to continue to support them from their present classes to higher level while urging them to remain committed to their studies.

The chaplain called on corporate bodies, public-spirited Nigerians and philanthropists from different parts of the world to support the organisation financially so that love and charity can be extended to more street children and the poor in society.

In his remarks, the executive secretary of the group, Mr Emmanuel Ekpete, stated that the main purpose of the event was to give succour and provide humanitarian services to the less privileged and reaffirmed the commitment of the organisation to giving hope to the needy.

Responding on behalf the schools, a primary six teacher from Union Primary School, Ohaja Awgu, Mrs Virginia Agu, thanked members of the body for their kind gesture and prayed God to replenish their resources and give the founder Fr. Clement Mary Ilechukwu, the strength, good health and wisdom to serve society.