The Health Platforms, an healthcare group, has taken its advocacy and free screening for breast cancer to some parks, schools and rural areas in the FCT.

The Founder of the organisation, Mrs Stephanie Nyong, said on Wednesday in Abuja that the exercise aimed at creating more awareness on the need for regular check-up, screening, preventive measures and treatment for breast cancer.

The Breast Awareness Month is marked in October to raise more awareness and reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment.

“Most people when they hear cancer, they get scared even when they have opportunity to be screened for free; they still feel reluctant because of the impression that they don’t know what will kill them.

“However, we have passed that era now because what you don’t know is what can kill you.

“The outreach so far has been productive as we have sensitised people in some schools, villages and recreational parks on the need for regular check-up, screening, prevention and treatment if need be.

“Even men have been advised to also engage in it, as the disease is not restricted to women alone,’’ Nyong said.

She said they gave out self-examination breast reminder cards and runs monthly clinic with women and experts to discuss health issues and relevant solutions to it.

Nyong said the organisation has a “Be Me’’ project to teach children, students and women, especially those in rural areas to cultivate the habit of regular breast examination and menstrual health hygiene.

“We want them to imbibe the culture so we teach them breast examination and menstrual hygiene from an early age, so that before they get to adulthood, it becomes a part of them.

“Girls from age 10 can get vaccinated to prevent cervical cancer, before they get sexually active, they are protected from any future occurrences, especially for those whose parents or family relation has had the disease.’’

Nyong, therefore, advised women to engage in regular breast examinations to enable them detect any abnormality and immediately seek medical aide, where needs be. (NAN)