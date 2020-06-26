Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has congratulated His Excellency, Chief David Lyon on his well deserved appointment into the APC caretaker Committee/Extra ordinary convention planning Committee as Vice Chairman, South South Zone.

The party in a statement by its secretary, Hon Alabo Martins said the appointment is divine and well deserved considering Lyon’ commitment and loyalty to the progressive ideals which the party stands for and a continuation of the confidence reposed in him from God and man

He added that his integrity, dedication to work, sense of fairness, justice and respect for party members are qualities that are needed in the quest to steer the ship of APC South -South in the next six months.

According to Martins, “we have no doubt that as a party man that believes in due process David Lyon’ would use his experience in resolving all lingering issues and reposition the party for a greater good with his exemplary leadership character to bare”

Hon Alabo Martins also expressed profound appreciation to the party astute leader, Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State Petroleum for his visionary leadership which has continued to sustain the party in the state which has become a formidable force to reckon with.

He further commended Sylva, for his sagacity and poise to provide exemplary leadership in Bayelsa APC especially by fast tracking unity, political Integration, and sustaining political stability, not only at the state but also at the national level.

The Bayelsa APC secretary also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for recognizing diligence and hardwork which the President has demonstrated by appointing Chief David Lyon and appealed to him to consolidate on the unity, peace and progress of the APC and to embrace everyone as family by bringing good hands in conjunction with the party leaders to build a formidable structure to stay on its winning ways.

Alabo declared that APC Bayelsa state will continue to pledge its loyalty to the President and support all the policies of the party to better the lives of Bayelsans and the people of the Niger Delta region.