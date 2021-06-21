From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has said that his Committee has rescued troubled APC heading towards imminent collapse and disintegration.

He maintained that the Caretaker Committee under his leadership has been able to stabilise and transform the party into a very strong, solid, reliable and ever growing political force.

Speaking at an event organised by the APC youths, Progressives Youth Conference, in Abuja on Monday, he appreciated the youths for playing key role in the reconciliation process of the party.

“It is with great pleasure that I join you here today at this very great occasion, the first ever APC Progressives Youth Conference with the theme “The future is a decision”.

“I am happy that this event is coming at a time when our party is undergoing complete rebirth, recovery, rehabilitation, rejuvenation and repositioning.

“It is a fact that the future of our great party, the APC and indeed, the country, lies in our youth. So, we cannot afford to discard the youth in the affairs of the party. We must invest in the youth for a better future for the party and country.

“Therefore, this conference and theme are both strategic and timely for a prosperous future for the party and our beloved country. As you are all aware, the party has in the last 12 months been administered by the Caretaker Committee which I am opportune to lead due to problems and internal squabbles that had bedeviled the party.

“I am pleased to say that collectively, we have rescued a troubled party that was heading towards imminent collapse and disintegration, to a very strong, solid, reliable and ever growing political party,” he said.

Showering encomium on the youths, he said: “At this point, let me specially recognize and appreciate the youth.

You have throughout the turbulent times remained progressively united to the course of the party. The Caretaker Committee had during the reconciliation process found the APC youth very cooperating to our collective approach to rebuilding the party. You are indeed great and we remain grateful.

“This also explains why the Caretaker committee under my leadership took a deliberate position of engaging the youth in every process. As part of our strategic approach to youth engagement, a committee on youth, women and people with special needs was constituted during the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“I am glad to say that reports reaching my office indicated that the active roles played by the youth contributed massively to the success of the membership registration and revalidation exercise. Indeed, you have the future.

“As the theme of the conference suggests, the decision for the future of this party and country cannot be at any other time better than now when the corporate unity and security in the country are challenged.

“You should therefore exploit all available opportunities to assiduously work towards promoting National unity, democracy and dialogue. I assure you the Support of the party in investing in the unity and future of Nigeria.

“As the most energetic segment of the population, retrogressive elements with evil interests in causing confusion, creating and fanning hate and disunity will always rely on you to achieve such negative and unpatriotic tendencies and to destroy your future. You must resist them. You should never allow yourselves to be used as tools in the hands of these treacherous elements.

“Your support to the committee has translated into the rebirth of a new APC that gives every member a true sense of belonging and pride. Our party has no doubt repositioned itself as Nigeria’s leading party and Africa’s largest political party.

“I also want to assure you that the committee is making great efforts to approach the proposed congresses and convention with a united front to produce a strong leadership that would enjoy the support, trust and confidence of all members.

“A leadership that would protect party interest above personal and primordial interests, promote unity and take the party to a more prosperous future.

“We are on course and count on the support of every member of the party to enable us complete this great assignment successfully with sense of commitment and fulfilment that will make us proud,” he said.

In his goodwill, former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, challenged Nigerian youths should stop procrastinating and take up their place in the country.

While insisting that power is taken not given and that the future of the country is in the hands of the youths, Okorocha lamented that while industrial smokes are billowing out in other developed countries, the smoke to prepare Isi-Ewu delicacies has remained Nigeria’s biggest industry.