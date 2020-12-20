By Peter Anosike

The caretaker committee of Balogun Business Association (BBA), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Badagry Express way, has promised those aspiring to lead the market a free, fair and credible election.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Anslem Dunu, while speaking with news men in Lagos, said that the mission of the committee was to ensure a smooth transition from the previous administration to a new one.

According to Dunu, the committee would within two months organise election and swear in those elected into executive position to lead the market, adding “we would not want to do anything that would bring bitterness and rancour.

“We have sworn to be unbiased in our conducts. We are past leaders and as such, we have no interest over who emerges in the election. Our concern is a peaceful transition,” he added.