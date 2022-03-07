From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The son of a caretaker of a property in the Ajanimogha area of Warri, in Delta State, has allegedly defiled a seven-year-old daughter of one of the tenants.

The suspect identified as Omowale Waju, said to be in his mid-20s, allegedly committed the act by dragging the victim into his room, where he threatened to kill her if she screamed.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Local sources said after defiling the minor, the suspect sternly warned her not to tell anyone about it.

Although the suspect has been arrested, his father who is the caretaker has reportedly vowed to use his connection and wealth to get him out of the scandal.

Co-tenants with the parents of the victim are worried that justice might not be served.

Father of the victim, who pleaded anonymity, reported that the caretaker is a wealthy man and has vowed to deal with his family.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He called on the public to help him secure justice for his daughter since he had no money to pursue the matter.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

However, a human rights activist, Mr. Kelvin Ejumudo, vowed to take it upon himself to pursue the matter and ensure justice for the victim, and safety for her family.

Ejumudo insisted that the offender should not be allowed to go free without serving his due punishment.

He stated further that justice is meant for everyone, whether poor or rich.

Both Mr. Ejumudo and the victim’s father called on the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Delta State Government and the human rights community to ensure that justice is done in the issue.