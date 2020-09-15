Chinelo Obogo

The Domestic Airports Cargo Association (DACAA) is seeking certification from the Federal Government and has also urged the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to build cargo halls in all the airports across the country.

The chairman of DACAA, Monday Subair, said this on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of its secretariat at Obi village, Ikeja. He said cargo is an arm of the aviation industry and is a huge source of revenue which should be well harnessed.

He said part of their challenge is that the aviation authorities have not recoginsed them as an important department in the aviation industry, saying that there is no cargo place in all the airports. He said the association looks forward to collaborating with the aviation agencies as it takes on the challenges of finding and establishing their niche.

“DACAA was officially incorporated in the year 2001, headed by Ikpe Nkanang our pioneer chairman. The journey of our existence was very rough, full of intimidations and arrest by the airport security operatives but we remained focused and resolute. We started operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (2). At the time of remodeling of the airport in 2011, the blueprint did not capture the cargo department. We hurriedly met with Bi-Courtney and the present Cargo Hall at MMA 2 was built.

“Our focus will be centered on the implementation of a corporate strategy to reposition the association for better operational effectiveness. In order to be viable in this era of uncertainty, we need to redefine our relevance in the rapidly evolving market. Part of our challenge is that the aviation authorities have not recoginsed us as an important department in the aviation industry. There is no cargo place in all the airports and if this niche is properly harnessed, it would generate huge income for the economy. We look forward to collaborating with the aviation agencies as we take on the challenges of finding and establishing our niche.

“We shall request for certification of the association by NCAA by training and retraining our members worldwide. We need the cooperation of all security agencies in the industry, considering the state of insecurity across the globe. If possible to organise a refresher course on security tips to keep our members abreast of security issues. Most importantly, we request FAAN to have us on their plan to build a befitting cargo hall in all the airports across the country. Cargo is an arm of the aviation industry and is a huge source of revenue. It should be well harnessed,” Subair said.