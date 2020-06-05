Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has assured that his administration would amid paucity of funds, complete and commission the international cargo airport before he leaves office October, 2022.

Fayemi also said the real legacy project of his government is the establishment of ‘Agriculture Zone’ in the state, where agro allied factories will be located to boost the state’s industrial development.

Fayemi spoke on Friday while touring some of the projects being executed by the state government in some local government areas of the state.

The projects toured for on the spot assessment of the level of work done included: The Civic Centre, Oja Oba market, International Cargo Airport, Agabdo-Ode road, Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan road, among others.

The project was formally kickstarted last year October at a ceremony attended by Governor Fayemi, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and Chief Afe Babalola(SAN), the founder of Afe Babalola University, an institution sited within the vicinity of the airport.

Speaking at the project’s site along Ado-Ijan-Ikare road, Fayemi exuded confidence that though, the project requires huge financial commitments and well defined technical expertise, assuring that the state will go all hog to ensure that it is inaugurated before October, 2022.

Fayemi disclosed that the airport project is pivotal to his administration and that no effort will be spared to ensure its completion.

“I am confident that this project will be commissioned before I leave office. We are doing everything possible to ensure that we deliver alongside other projects we are working on.”

Speaking about the concept behind the Agriculture Zone, the governor said: “This remains the real legacy project of my government.

“It is an agro based industrial hub of our state. Juice Factory will be there, Dangote Mill, JMK Mill and our Dairy Farm at Ikun will be part of it.

“Just go and check what the government and Promasidor Nigeria Limited are doing in Ikun Ekiti. We have brought the 400 local and foreign cows we want to crossbreed to produce the 10,000 litres of milk daily.

“Resources are very scarce, but with innovation we shall ensure that we fulfil our promises to the people of this state”, the governor stated.

Fayemi added that other legacy projects; like the Ekiti State Civic centre and the multimillion naira Oja Oba Market will be inaugurated by October, 2020, to mark the second year of his second tenure.