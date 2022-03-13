From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Students in Ogun State have commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the progress on the building of the Agro Cargo airport and the resumption of work on the rehabilitation of Ilishan-Ago Iwoye Road, which had been abandoned for years.

According to the students, the airport, when completed, is projected to provide employment opportunities to an estimate of 25,000 youths, while the Ilishan- Ago Iwoye Road leading to the state owned university, will make transportation easier and bring more convenience to students of Olabisi Onabanjo University.

The students, under the aegis of National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), however, appealed to Governor Abiodun to extend the various road infrastructural projects towards roads leading to other tertiary institutions in the state.

They submitted that such would aid teaching and learning and subsequently improve the economic viability of the state in the nearest future.

NAOSS National President, Ogunrombi Gbemileke, in a statement on behalf of the students on Sunday, said “we have taken a step to look around the state in assessment of the road infrastructure put in place by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun. We would commend him for his giant stride in terms of development of abandoned roads from the previous administration and the newly initiated ones by his administration.

“We would, however, like to remind Mr Governor, to give directives that accelerated attention be given to roads leading to our institutions to give us smooth and safe transportation in the same way attention is given to roads leading to economic viable areas of the state such as popular Kuto road in Abeokuta, Atan-Lusada road, Ilishan-Ago Iwoye that leads to the historical Agro Cargo Airport undergoing construction, among many other road projects in the state.

“In commending the Governor for the building of the Agro Cargo, airport which has been projected to provide employment opportunity to an estimate of 25,000 youths, we acknowledge and wish to appreciate His Excellency Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun for this economic developmental project.

“We wouldn’t forget to mention that the Ilishan-Ago Iwoye undergoing construction and the Panseke-Adigbe road upon completion would make transportation easier and bring more convenience to our members in Olabisi Onabanjo University and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic respectively.

“We are using this same energy to ask Mr Governor to extend this progressive intervention to roads leading to other institutions in the state so that other institutions can benefit from accessible and good road network like he has done to the road leading to the entrance of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa”, he added.

The students promised to continue to support the government on initiatives, policies, actions and projects that can bring about ease to the standard of living of people in the state.