Steve Agbota

APM Terminal, Apapa, has raised the alarm over a substantial increase in volume of containers arriving through the seaports. Therefore, APMT called on importers and clearing agents to clear their cargoes in earnest. A release released by its spokesma, Mr. Bolaji Akinola, warned that if the containers are not cleared by customers soon enough, the volume increase could lead to high yard density, which could impact berthing of vessels resulting in vessel queues.

The terminal operator said: “We are anticipating further improvement in throughput ahead of Christmas and year end.” However, the APMT attributed the rise in container volumes to various positive government policies such as improvement in the implementation of Ease of Doing Business policy, the Agriculture Promotion Policy and closure of land borders to curtail smuggling activities among others.

“We, therefore, urge all the relevant stakeholders and the wider port community to ensure timely delivery of containers in an effective manner without compromising government’s policies and procedures. The terminal is willing to offer discount for longstanding containers commensurate with dwell time and therefore urge customers with containers in this category to take advantage of the offer and take delivery of their containers. “We commend the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for operating the Lilypond Transit Truck park and the Presidential Task Team on decongesting Apapa access roads for their effective implementation of the call-up system and traffic management system respectively,” the statement added. APMT noted that: “As for the terminal, we assure the shipping lines and our landside customers that we are dedicating adequate resources despite the seasonal bad weather, working closely with the Port authority, other relevant agencies and stakeholders for improved terminal performance to ensure prompt cargo delivery after release by the Nigeria Customs Service.”