For the debonair cargo and freight forwarding expert, Mr Oludayo Aigbe, a high turnover and huge balance sheet enable a company to muscle competition and ultimately drive growth and success. The audacious entrepreneur and Chairman/CEO, Confidence Cargo Limited is standing tall, boosting Nigeria’s economy by engaging in the development and execution of marketing strategies, as well as innovative capacity building in international logistics and management operations in the fiercely competitive sector.

For over two decades, Aigbe has been weathering the storms on land, air and seaports, giving a glimpse of his huge potential to set a paradigm shift, while also leading and mentoring young professionals. Till date, Aigbe has succeeded in gathering enormous power and influence in business, most especially global cargo services. He has impacted professional excellence and impeccable customer experience on corporate clientele in cargo handling and shipping documentations.

On Monday June 21, it was a prime toast and celebration of the cargo world’s new king on his 50th birthday as he was hosted to an exclusive bash by the executive management of Confidence Cargo. The bash attracted top government officials and crème de la crème of the society to his Confidence Cargo Complex at Aviation Estate, Ikeja and his Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos home. Affirming his creative idea as well as mentoring the youth for success, Aigbe alludes to Jack Welch’s popular saying, “before you are a leader, success is about grooming yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about grooming others”. As someone who took control of the narrative in cargo operations, customer experience/pricing intelligence, the corporate mogul leads the way in assembling a crop of experts and best-in-class professionals, with the support of his amiable wife and medical expert, Dr Temitope Aigbe.

