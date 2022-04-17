By Bolaji Okunola

Nigerian goal stopper, Carl Ikeme has recovered from Leukaemia following a five-year battle. It was gathered the former Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper was invited by his boyhood club Wolverhampton Wonderers to take part in the first-team training at Compton Park Training Ground.

The 35-year-old was taken around the training ground by club goalkeeper, John Ruddy and met with the coaching staff of the team and other officials of the club.

In the video released by Wolves’ YouTube page, Ikeme was seen exchanging deep hugs with Wolves captain, Connor Coady. He also met Ivorian defender Willy Bolly before going on to the pitch. He showed impressive reflexes and looked sharp like he never left as he was put through the paces by the goalkeeping coaches of the team.

Ikeme at the national team level was made Nigeria’s first-choice goalie following the retirement of Vincent Enyeama, and the Wolves man settled into the role brilliantly for the national team. His career with the Super Eagles was quite short, as he made only 10 national team appearances, keeping clean sheets in seven matches.

He ended his professional career abruptly in 2018 after he revealed that he had been battling cancer of the blood over a 12-month period.