From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The carnage in Anambra and other parts of the South East is unacceptable says the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity).

It also stated that the sit-at-home order being enforced every Monday is counterproductive as it is killing the industrious spirit of the people and the economy of the South East.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje, in a statement entitled, ‘Arresting the Carnage in Anambra’, making reference to recent killings in the state, said the “horrors of murder, infanticide, violence, destruction of properties and instituting the reign of terror has absolutely nothing to with the democratic rights of the people of the South East to raise awareness of the plight of the region with years of government neglect.”

“Criminal elements hiding under the legitimate demand for self-determination by the people are poisoning the waters with a violent criminal enterprise that has no benefit for the progressive cause of the people of the Southeast.

“The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) is saddened by these spates of violence and lawlessness being perpetrated in Anambra and other parts of South East. It is repugnant, totally unacceptable and must be stopped. It is frustrating the legitimate cause of improving the welfare and wellbeing of vibrant southeastern Nigeria. It is increasingly becoming counterproductive to the urgent need to address the concerns that the people of Southeastern Nigeria genuinely have with regards to their place in Nigeria.”

Owoaje who quoted Governor Charles Soludo’s claims that Anambra loses N20 billion every Monday the sit-at-home curfew is enforced pointed out that the financial cost on ordinary citizens and its disastrous effect on living conditions, business investment and growth cannot be discounted.

While querying how insecurity is rising with the presence of a large number of security operatives, he called on South East governors to strengthen the regional security outfit, Ebubeagu, to perform its complementary role with the national and state security agencies in arresting the drift into anarchy in the region.

“The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) implores the Federal Government to work with stakeholders in Anambra and the South-East to put an end to this mindless violence in the region. In addition to the curfew already imposed by Governor Soludo, new strategies must be devised to fish out these hoodlums and bring them to justice.

“These strategies must be anchored on intelligence gathering with the full participation of the people. For the security agencies to gain the full confidence of the traumatised people of the South-East, the Federal Government must tone down the undue militarisation of the region. The stereotyping actions, routine hostile belligerence of security agencies and the unjustifiable profiling of South-Easterners only succeed to alienate the ordinary innocent citizens of the South-East who just want to go about their normal entrepreneurial and industrious lives. This must end and the people of South-East Nigeria must not be treated as a conquered people or second-class citizens but as partners in the task of restoring peace and lawfulness to a beleaguered region,” he added.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .