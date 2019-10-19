The Cross River Government has assured residents and tourists coming for the 2019 Annual Calabar Carnival of adequate security.

Mr Ani Esin, the State Security Adviser, South, to Gov. Ben Ayade, gave the assurance on Saturday in Calabar, during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the first dry run of the carnival is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Calabar metropolis and the routes would temporary be blocked.

Esin told NAN that the state government was prepared to host visitors for the 2019 edition of the carnival, adding that his office was collaborating with security agencies in the state to achieve success.

He explained that with the theme of the 2019 carnival “Humanity”, the state government would work hard in ensuring that the interpretation of the theme affected other sectors of the state.

“We are set to protect the state within this period and beyond with a view to attract more tourists and grow our economy.

“The security situation in the state has improved for good. I want to assure tourists coming in for the carnival of a peaceful and enjoyable stay in Calabar.

“We have great synergy with security agencies in the state. I must commend them for working tirelessly even though the manpower is not enough,” he said.

Mr Solomon Eremi, Spokesperson of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps in the state, told NAN in a telephone interview that personnel of the service had been mobilised to provide security.

“A few days ago, there was a meeting of all security heads in the state, the focus was on security, especially the carnival.

“Our men are ready to provide security for the event in collaboration with other stakeholders,” he said.

On her part, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, told NAN that police personnel had been drafted to various routes.

Ugbo said that all necessary arrangements were being made to ensure a peaceful dry run of the carnival. (NAN)