Delegates at the Calabar International Carnival on Monday urged world leaders to work toward ensuring peace and stability across the globe.

The delegates said considering the theme of the carnival, “Humanity”, world leaders must begin to look inward to explore nations’ culture to further effect peace in countries.

The delegates made their views known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during closing of the International Carnival at UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

According to them, religion, politics, tribes and all that appear to divide people should be jettisoned while the individuals and advised them to focus on working together to restore peace.

NAN reports that the theme of the carnival was coined by Gov.Ben Ayade to address the concept man in humanity to man cutting across the world.

Mr Fahimil Islam, Secretary, Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Bangladesh, urged world leaders to encourage citizens to live in love and be able to sacrifice for fellow humans.

He said wars must be discouraged and should not be seen as an option for conflict resolution.

“We need to stop being wicked to one another as humans, we should draw plans on areas to capitalise on to regain our love for one another.

“This is a huge carnival and a vast programme, we will love to attend next year again,” he said.

Also, Anastasiya Malovana, head of the Hungary cultural troupe urged individuals to create bonds with families across the globe and live as brothers and sisters.

She condemned acts of cruelty meted by humans against one another, urging people to live sacrificial lives and express love to one another, to make the world a safe place to live.

“We must all focus on living as humans just as we are created; stop all manner of cruelty and pulling down syndrome.

“This is our second time in Calabar and we find the carnival very interesting and exciting; Nigerians are hospitable and we look forward to attending subsequent editions,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Asdrobal Rosado from Mexico, Leader of Componia Yorubante cultural troupe, called on people to jettison religion and politics, adding that these had disunited people over the years.

He said the troupe had performed, preaching humanity to people, stressing the need for people to live in peace and harmony, regardless of their religious or political group.

“We are all humans, there is need for us to stay together, cherish one another’s friendship so that we can all make progress,” he said.

Charity Githinji from Tanzania urged individuals to work on improving their interaction with people of different countries and appreciate one another’s culture

“We must begin to see ourselves as humans and behave as such; we should see ourselves as one, regardless of our differences.

“Am glad we have been able to create good relationships with our brothers and sisters from other countries and I believe this will help us to organise cultural exchange programmes to further bind us together,” she said.

Osama Emam, Director for the National Folkloric Dance troupe of Egypt, said that countries with endowed natural resources should be developed to assist other less developed countries.

He said this would be easy when world leaders imbibe and promote the spirit of love,” he said

NAN reports that over 30 countries and 22 states in Nigeria participated in the 15th Carnival Calabar.

Some of the countries that participated are: Ethiopia, USA, Ukraine, Kenya,Brazil, Czech, Rwanda, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Belize, Botswana, Lesotho, Lithuania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Hungary, Gambia, Egypt, Vietnam, Chile, France, Swaziland Indonasia, Tanzania among others.(NAN)