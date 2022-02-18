Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for providing good governance in the state.

Senator Ekweremadu, thrice Deputy Senate President, also applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for the leadership he provides in Enugu State, and for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East geo-political zone, describing him as “a visionary leader”.

He made the commendation when he joined Gov. Ugwuanyi in Ezeagu Local Government Area for the PDP campaign ahead of the February 23, 2022 Local Government Elections in the state.

The party’s rally which witnessed a large turnout of party faithful and supporters, was also attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, the member representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dennis Amadi, his Aninri/Awgu/Oji River counterpart, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Senator Ben Collins Ndu, the member representing Ezeagu Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chima Obieze, among others.

Senator Ekweremadu expressed delight at Governor Ugwuanyi’s remarkable achievements in office in spite the nation’s economic meltdown, stressing that it was an indication that the governor was prepared for the job.

In his speech, the member representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency, Amadi told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “We have to come and join this campaign to show you solidarity.”

He lauded the governor for his consistency in conducting local government elections in Enugu State and applauded him for restoring peace and security in the state.

On his part, the member representing Ezeagu Constituency, Rt. Hon. Obieze maintained that the LG elections is a walkover, disclosing that “the governor has moved round and has watered the ground” for a smooth victory for the PDP.

Hon. Obieze appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi “for making the work easy for us”, and assured the governor that people of Ezeagu LGA are solidly behind him, saying: “Where you stand is where I will stand and where I stand is where the 24 members of the State House of Assembly stand.”