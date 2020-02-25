A carpenter, Markus Eliajo, on Tuesday, appeared before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kuje over alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Eliajo, 38, of Anguwan Tiv in Kuje, Abuja, is being tried on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecutor, Doris Okoroba, told the court that one Juliana Jacob, who resides at Anguwan Mada Area in Kuje, reported the matter at the Kuje Police Station on Jan. 12.

According to the prosecutor, Eliajo has been owing the complainant a sum of N480,000 for over four years, which he refused to pay.

She said that when Jacob asked Eliajo for her money, the defendant told the complainant that he had transferred the sum of N200,000 to her bank account, which was later discovered to be false.

Okoroba said that the offences contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Judge, Vera Tukurah, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N480,000, with one surety in like sum.

Tukurah, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 10, for hearing. (NAN)