The Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has warned the embattled factional governorshiop aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole, and other APC aspirants dropped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to face their problems with courage by clearing the mess they brought upon their party instead of blaming Governor Nyesom Wike for their woes.

The dropped APC aspirants had in a press conference, today, accused Wike of colluding with the INEC and meddling in the affairs of the APC. But, in a swift reaction, the Director of Information and Communications aof the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Emma Okah, said these aspirants are being haunted by their greed and inordinate ambition to reap where they did not sow in the APC. He denies that Wike is colluding with INEC or meddling in the affairs of the APC

“These candidates are being clever by half. They are running and they know what is chasing them. They know what they did in the APC to give rise to what befell the party,” Okah said, pointing out that they need to summon the courage to eat the sour food they cooked for themselves.

According to Okah, Wike has no hand in the self-inflicted problem the APC brought upon itself through recurring acts of impunity, lack of respect for the judiciary, and want of internal democracy in their party. Wike is not a member of APC. He never asked the APC to disobey court order or refuse to resolve internal problems.

Going further, Okah said this latter day lamentation is understandable and pathetic but can somebody tell them that those who play God dance the music the gods play for them and advised them to appease their party men and seek the face of God.

On the threat by these aspirants to disrupt the polls if they are not restored in the ballot, Okah said it would be a joke taken too far, describing them as unrepentant products of lawlessness, impunity and disorder.

According to Okah, no amount of press conference or insults on Wike by these aspirants will stop Wike from reaping the fruit of support and solidarity which the people of Rivers State have placed at his disposal. The result will be a landslide victory in the forthcoming polls.

Meanwhile, Okah has dismissed Wednesday’s press conference organised, by the embattled Accord Party’s governorship candidate in the state, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, as white wash and mere jamboree.

Okah said, the comments made by Lulu-Briggs were mere street talks and didn’t address the fundamental issues of development as Governor Wike is doing in his campaigns.

In a statement issued, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Okah said he was not surprised that Lulu-Briggs could not do better, as there was nothing to say against governor Wike.

“The huge challenge before him as a member of the APC, until a few weeks ago, was to show what he and his party did for the people of Rivers since 2015,” Okah said. He added that it is no longer enough for Lulu-Briggs to point one finger at the PDP, while four fingers are pointing at him.

“Spreading falsehood in a press conference is only a cheap way to admit that you either abhor the truth or you are ignorant of them. It is uncharitable to ask, ‘what purpose has political leadership served Rivers State since 1999?”Okah added, noting that the state has moved forward since 1999.

On the issue of security in the state, Okah said Lulu-Briggs is still under the cronic influence of the APC, whose stock in trade, he alleged, is to de-market their state at will.

“As a stakeholder, we challenge him to cite any contribution he has made to advance the security of his community, local government area or state, not even when the Federal Government of Nigeria turned her back against the state, in times of security need.

“Rivers would not forget in a hurry, how he led APC members to protest on the streets of Port Harcourt, against the call by the government and people of Rivers State, to transfer the politically polluted Commander of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Rivers State.

On infrastructure, Okah described Wike as a project supremo and challenged Lulu-Briggs to name one governor in Nigeria, who has done more projects and received more unsolicited awards of excellence like governor Wike.

Assuring Lulu-Briggs that he is not a match for Wike, Okah said the PDP campaign is hinged on the concrete fulfillment of promises made and promises kept, by the PDP-led government in Rivers State.