Central African Republic’s biggest star, Geoffrey Kondogbia has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria, manager Raoul Savoy has confirmed.

And the omission of the defensive midfielder has nothing to do with fitness issues considering that he started against AC Milan in the Champions League midweek but did not take to the pitch in Saturday’s win versus Barcelona only because of accumulated bookings – five in total after six games in this season’s La Liga.

Kondogbia was omitted from the 23-man squad list named on Thursday for the back-to-back matches against the Super Eagles.

