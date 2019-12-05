Following the success recorded in the ongoing indoor games promotion, Western Lotto, has decided to extend the period of its ongoing promotion.

The promotion, which began on October 14, 2019, will run till January 31, 2020.

A statement by the General Manager of Western Lotto, Mr. Tajudeen Usman, said: “As a brand, we set out to empower the people; and that is what we have been doing since inception. This promo has taken it a notch higher and we are glad that we have surpassed ourinitial projections. We have empowered thousands of people since the promotion began.

“Given the success of the ongoing promotion and the clamour for its extension, the management of WesternLotto has decided to extend the promotion till January 30, 2020, as against the initial closing date of December 12, 2019.

“In the Western LottoIndoor Games Promo, everyone is a winner. With as low as N50, stakers stand the chance of winning any of the exciting prizes on offer in addition to their normal cash winnings.

“As a way of giving stakers more opportunities to win, we have introduced two new exciting 5/90 games known as Western Esho and Western9ja. The result of the games will be released at 1:30pm and 7:30pm daily.”

Western Lotto is rewarding its customers with gift items, such as Toyota Corolla, motorcycles, generators and phones.

Other items up for grabs are standingfans, fridges, caps and plasma television sets.

They also include mobile phones, umbrellas, T-shirts and face caps.

The items were procured and distributed to Western Lotto’s shops and offices in 23 states where the gaming company is operating.

“What this means is that winners can claim their gifts from the agents nearest to them, any time, any day,”Usman said.