Moses Akaigwe

A leading automotive trading platform, HYPERLINK “https://www.cars45.com/” \hCars45, has reiterated its commitment to enabling trade in the automotive industry, as well as defining the future of transactions in the sector, by providing consumers with smarter buying and selling choices.

Founded in 2016, Cars45 provides an end-to-end digitized customer journey for buying and selling cars for individuals and corporate organizations with a desire to help them get the most value from any automotive transaction.

At an interactive session in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Cars45, Soumobroto “Sunny” Ganguly, stated that meeting the needs and expectations of its customers and stakeholders would remain the company’s major goal.

Ganguly also assured that Cars45 was intensifying efforts at solving the challenges across the automotive value chain from new, to used, logistics, aftermarket, repair services and scrap vehicles, while the business continues to grow on the back of innovation and technology.

“Cars45 has moved into over 12 cities across Nigeria and two others in Africa. We have a growing franchise dealer network coupled with our Autopreneur support system that has empowered so many young people financially.

“Our market place has exceeded expectations in facilitating consumer-to-consumer vehicle trades and making the car ownership dreams of lots of people come true. We are confident in our ability to deliver and the strength of our mission to enable automotive trade across the continent.”

On the recent management changes, the CEO noted that Frontier Car Group (FCG) which had invested in Cars45 Series A fund raise in May 2017, was acquired by OLX Group in November 2019 to demonstrate their ambition to lead the online market for used cars.Cars45 has now been fully integrated as a proud member of the OLX Autos family.

Cars45 announced some products offerings that include:

GoMechanic45, an aftermarket service aimed at providing quality and affordable car repair services for consumers and corporates, deepening the culture of preventive maintenance and scheduled servicing in a manner that helps them to maximize the lifetime value of their vehicles.

Institutional and Corporate Sales will cater to corporate and government institutions by solving issues around fleet liquidation and valuation as well as supply while adding value to their automotive needs and unlocking new levers of growth and productivity.

International Trade Services christened as EasyShipDirect is an end-to-end importation service that will facilitate the acquisition of clean titled cars into the country, help the government realize revenue via the payment of import duties and

Lastly, Cars45 has partnered financial institutions – fintechs and banks to provide vehicle financing services to both consumers and car dealers with a view to removing long-standing barriers to car ownership and help grow the pool of car owners across the country.

The company also noted that its expansion into Kenya and Ghana is growing while strengthening its partnerships with car manufacturers and OEMs that include KIA, Kelwarams and CFAO with a view to facilitating new car sales and ownership.

Also speaking during the briefing, Head, Marketing and Communications, Shola Adekoya reiterated the company’s commitment to driving the growth of the automotive sector in Nigeria and ensuring that car-buying and ownership becomes a seamless, safe and secure experience for consumers.

“We take our responsibility ofproviding quality service offerings underpinned by transparency and integrity very seriously. It is incumbent upon us to develop value-based products that will enhance value creation for the Nigerian used cars marketplace.”

Head, Lead Management & Marketplace; Patricia Duru noted that Cars45 has prioritized the delivery of a transformative customer experience for all stakeholders even as its marketplace provides value and variety for consumers.

The event had in attendance senior management executives from Cars45 that include: Head, Finance, Elizabeth Iyi-Eweka; Head, Technical Operations, Pankaj Bohra and Head, People Operations and Central Support Services, Olajumoke Obembe amongst others.