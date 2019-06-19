In a move geared at providing car dealers with best-in-class services and empowering them to have as many avenues as possible to buy and sell inventory, Nigeria’s leading technology-driven automotive platform, Cars45, has set up the Daily Dealer Live Auctions (DDLA) through its retail partner, Carsbazr.

This initiative will ensure that dealers have offline access to a large and rich inventory of cars in Carsbazr lots across the country.

“As a forward-looking business, it gives us joy to lead and provide direction for the nation’s automotive industry. We’ve built our business by consistently driving innovation and we will continue to expand the company’s platform to support dealers in accelerating their growth in this vibrant industry sector,” said Etop Ikpe, Chief Executive Officer, Cars45.

The first-of-its-kind in Nigeria, DDLA is expected to help deepen the culture of dealer live auctions as experienced in other climes. The auctions will hold daily from one Carsbazr lot to the other on a weekly basis. Dealers will also have the opportunity of bringing their customers in to the venue and place bids on their behalf.

Speaking on this development, VP, Trading Cars45, Mohammed Iyamu noted that “the DDLA was set up because of feedback from dealers and aimed at providing them with access to cars that have not put up on our existing online car auction platform. We also want to provide dealers who want to re-stock quickly with the means to do so in a convivial and fun environment. All listed vehicles come with verified inspection reports that provide comprehensive details about vehicle conditions.”

John Egwu, Head, Carsbazr said that the cars that are available for the Dealer Live auctions have been massively discounted with a view to ensuring that when dealers leave these auctions, they leave with smiles and affordable cars as well. “At Carsbazr, our intention is to empower dealers to tap into the wonderful business opportunity that these auctions present and support them to grow their dealerships.”