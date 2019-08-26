An automotive trading platform, Cars45, has announced the launch of a new product – Premium Inspection service – in line with its avowed commitment to exploring new platforms that create convenience for end-users.

This valued-added service allows Cars45 to cater to individuals who are unable to visit any of its inspection centers but would still like to use its service to sell their cars. To enjoy the premium inspection service, customers would be required to make an upfront payment of N10,000 to book an appointment. Cars45 in turn would visit the seller’s preferred location to inspect, provide a valuation report and purchase the car.

Speaking on the launch of the premium inspection service, Vice President, Consumer-to-Business services, Mayokun Fadeyibi, noted that “Cars45 is a consumer-first and value-driven business as such we are always seeking new and innovative ways to make the car trading process as seamless as possible for consumers. With this premium inspection service, we are enabling convenience and offering consumers best-in-class experience.”

The Premium Inspection Service which is being piloted in Lagos adds to a rich variety of value-added services which Cars45 provides across Nigeria’s automotive industry. Other services include fleet liquidation, vehicle auctions, concierge services and vehicle financing which it does in partnership with financial institutions across the country.