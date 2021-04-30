Dani Carvajal has added to the injury headache being endured by Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, with the experienced right-back picking up a hamstring problem.

The Spain international was forced out of the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Chelsea after 77 minutes.

This is the 29-year-old’s fifth setback since September, and his fourth of the muscular variety, and there are fears that his 2020-21 campaign could be brought to a premature conclusion.

A statement released on Real’s official website reads: “Following the tests carried out today on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the muscle. His recovery will be monitored.”

The combative defender is one of several players to have spent long spells in the treatment room at Santiago Bernabeu this season.

Ligament damage ruled him out for eight games in October, while muscle problems in November and January saw him miss a further 10 fixtures.

Hamstring issues have become of greater concern in recent months, with Carvajal sitting out 12 matches between mid-February and April 20.