Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said that security challenges threatening global peace and unity can only be tackled through partnership particularly in experience, logistics and intelligence.

He insisted that no country can handle its security challenges without synergising and partnering with other nations that have more military experience and manpower investment.

The Air Chief made the suggestion on Monday, when he received the Pakistan Chief of Air staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who led other officials on a courtesy visit to NAF headquarters in Abuja.

He confirmed that Pakistani Air Force has been very helpful to most of the Nigerian operations without expecting any financial benefits in return.

He said “insecurity has taken a different dimension across the world, with each country having its own peculiar challenge. However, the global security challenges require stronger and sincere partnership, synergy from countries of the world for better result.

“We appreciate this visit because it afforded us the opportunity to share experience, ideas, capacities and most importantly, identify areas where we can assist each other in our quest to protect the territorial integrity of our individual country.”

The Pakistan Air Chief, in his remarks, said his country appreciates and value their relationship with Nigeria and will do anything to strengthen it.

He offered to assist Nigerian Air Force in areas of recruitment and proper training of its personnel.