From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has expressed the optimism that, with the synergy among all the Service Chiefs, the issue of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal vices would soon become a thing of the past in the country.

Amao who stated this during a two-day familiarization tour of the Tactical Air Command (TAC) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Thursday said all the Chiefs of the three Services were working round the clock to overcome the security challenges plaguing the country.

“We are all working to ensure there is enough synergy to combat the security challenges in the north Eastern part of the country. In the last ten days we have been able to ensure that the bandits are routed out of their camps and we are still chasing. We hope that sooner or later, banditry and kidnapping will be a thing of the past.

The CAS noted that all the Services of the Armed Forces; Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have agreed to work as one body under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff.

“We have agreed that all the Services is one with the Chief of Defense Staff in the lead. We have one Armed Forces and not three Armed Forces. There’s no rivalry among the Services. We are all aware that all the Service Chiefs are all contemporaries. So, you don’t have to see another service as a rival service.”

While noting that the NAF, in collaboration with the other Services, is now more combat ready than ever before, the Air Chief disclosed that the NAF is expecting some aircrafts from China, Pakistan and the United States of America which are expected to be delivered any moment from now.

This, according to Amao, is in addition the the F-17 Aircraft already delivered in Makurdi and expected to be flown within the next 30 days.

He commended the support of President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring a vibrant NAF that is combat ready at all times to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

Amao was earlier received at the 131 Flight line by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), TAC, AVM Idi Lubo after which he addressed officers and personnel of the NAF at the Officers’ Mess.