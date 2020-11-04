(Yahaya Isah, NAN)

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has restated the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), to continue to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country.

Abubakar made this known at the ongoing Alpha Jet periodic depot maintenance at the NAF 407 Air Combat Training Group, on Tuesday in Kainji, Niger.

He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work, adding that what he saw is a clear indication that all hands are on deck to ensure that the service has all the assets it requires to discharge the task assigned to it.

“And another good thing is that we are doing the maintenance in the country, rather than in foreign land, which means we are building the capacity of our personnel

“They are learning fast, and this is not only taking place in Kainji, the same thing is happening in Lagos.

“We will soon commence another life extension programme on the L-39 in Kano, similarly, I am sure that you are aware of the C-130 aircraft we have done, in Ikeja, and we are likely to embark on the third C-130 aircraft also in Ikeja,” Abubakar said.

The CAS noted that all these efforts clearly shows that the service is making progress in terms of capacity building and also in terms of developing the capability of its personnel.

He also said that with the ongoing maintenance, the service has succeeded in refurbishing additional fighter aircraft to enable it carry out its core mandate of safeguarding the country.

“As a result of this effort you are seeing here in Kainji, also, in Makurdi, we have the Chinese firm that are working on the F-7 aircraft, which I believe very soon those aircrafts will be functional as well.

“The whole idea is to mobilize every asset in NAF as well as utilizing them to make sure the country and its citizens are secured and safe,’’ the CAS said.

Abubakar commended the Air Officer Commanding, AVM Musa Muktar, for his efforts in building the capacity of the personnel.

“We cannot at all times depend on others we must be able over time build capacity, and that is exactly what this programme is all about,” he said.