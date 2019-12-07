Chelsea’s transfer ban, slapped down by FIFA for breaking youth transfer rules, has been reduced after their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was successful.

The outcome means that Blues manager Frank Lampard will be able to sign new players in the January transfer window. He will be given a £150million warchest to improve his squad next month.

Chelsea, owned by Roman Abramovich, were given a two-window ban last season after failing to register young overseas players over a number of seasons but that has been cut to one following their successful appeal.

The Premier League club has therefore already served the suspension as they were not able to make any new additions last summer.

Chelsea denied any wrongdoing and will look to spend in January, with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, Leicester full back Ben Chilwell and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele among their targets.

The Blues, however, accept that it will be a difficult market to enter with many clubs unwilling to sell mid-season.

‘The sole arbitrator found that CFC did violate Articles 19.1 (related to the international transfer of minors) and 19.3 (related to the first registration of minors), but for a significantly smaller number of players (about one third of the violations found by FIFA),’ a CAS statement read on Friday.

‘In addition, the violations of other RSTP rules were found to be less serious than those attributed to Chelsea FC by FIFA.

‘Accordingly, the sole arbitrator reduced the sanction to one single transfer ban (which Chelsea FC already served during the 2019 summer registration period), and halved the monetary sanction.’

Swiss-based CAS confirmed it had ‘modified’ FIFA’s sanctions following Chelsea’s appeal, halving the length of the transfer ban and also cutting the club’s fine in two.