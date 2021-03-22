From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has stressed the need for the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) to produce competent commanders at all levels to provide the requisite leadership which is invaluable in achieving organizational goals.

Amao who stated this while inaugurating the maiden Air Rank Leadership Seminar organised by the Air Force War College in Makurdi on Monday, said the seminar would help the NAF to meet its constitutional role of ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The Chief of Air Staff was represented by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Idi Lubo at the seminar which had 15 officers comprising of AVMs and Air Commodores as participants.

While noting that the Air Rank Leadership Seminar was initiated to develop strategic leadership skills among the top level leadership in the NAF, the CAS explained that the seminar is for senior executive leaders designed to elucidate exchange of ideas among participants with a view to broadening their horizon on the implications of effective leadership at the top level of an organisation.

“This is aimed at ensuring qualitative leadership for the Service at the highest level. This is in line with one of the key drivers of the NAF Leadership which emphasizes pursuing purposeful training and human capacity development.”

He congratulated the participants for their selection to attend the maiden Air Rank Leadership Seminar at a very critical period when the country, region and indeed the international community are looking for solutions to the rampant wave of extremism and militancy that are threatening our acceptable ways of life.

“These extremist networks have evolved in recent years, moving away from a dependency on state sponsorship; many of the most dangerous groups and individuals now operate as non-state actors, taking advantage of porous borders and interconnected international systems.

“Your roles as top level staff and commanders will therefore be more critical as you help the NAF develop strategies to combat these threats and also formulate policies that would ensure that the Service continues to evolve into a formidable Air Force that would be the pride of our Country and sub region.

“Our Nation and the world at large are no doubt in challenging times. Such times call for innovative, creative and resilient leadership if we would survive as a country and a Service. It is hoped that this Course would stimulate the development of this kind of leadership in you participants,” Amao said.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Commandant, Air Force War College(AFWC), AVM Ibrahim Ali said the College is the highest professional military training institution in the NAF established to enhance the capacity development of officers in airpower concepts and applications, as well as campaign planning and leadership.

“In line with this broad mandate, the College was tasked to develop an executive leadership training module for officers of air rank as part of measures to enhance professionalism and succession planning within the top leadership cadre of the NAF.”

Ali assured the CAS of the continual commitment of the entire staff of the AFWC to prompting the ideals of professionalism and leadership in the NAF even as he wished the participants a fulfilling and rewarding time at the College.