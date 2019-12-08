Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar has tasked all personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to continue to do all within their capacity to ensure that the country is defended from external and internal threats.

He gave the advice on Saturday during the 2019 Base Socio-cultural Activities (BASA 2019) organized by the Tactical Air Command of NAF in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

“The NAF leadership on its part would continue to create enabling environment through the provision of necessary infrastructure and other welfare packages to enable NAF personnel carry out their constitutional responsibilities effectively.”

Represented by the Commandant Air Force War College, AVM Charles Oghomwen, the CAS attributed the modest achievements so far recorded by the NAF to the help of God, the dedication of all officers and airmen/airwomen.

Abubakar appreciated the support of the Federal Government in all areas especially in the fight against insurgency in the North East, Banditry in the North West, Herders/Farmers crisis in the middle belt, as well as support in other areas of challenges.

He also commended the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command, AVM Charles Owho for yet another giant stride, especially for organising this kind of interactive and bonding activity after 5 years, even as he enjoined him to continue in this spirit and keep up the good work.

On his part, the AOC TAC, AVM Charles Owho said the BASA is usually set aside towards the end of the year as a way of winding down social activities foe the year.

He explained further that the forum also serves as an avenue for all officers, airmen and civilian staff in the Base to interact informally for the enhancement of the e-spirit de corps, understanding and appreciation of each other’s cultures and tradition.

Speaking on the theme of of the event, ‘Employing Vulture as a Tool for Strengthening a unity in NAF Bases’, the AOC said, “It goes a long way in ensuring cohesion as no effective fighting force can defeat its adversaries without cohesion hence, the idea of employing culture as a tool for strengthening unity in the Base.”

Highlights of the event included cultural dance presentations by various ethnic groups, thug of war, raffle draw and presentation of gifts to all winners.