Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar has called on officers to redouble their efforts to make sure that the country is secured for all Nigerians to live in and pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear.

He stated this in a chat with newsmen after delivering a lecture titled; “Nigeria Air Force Operational Challenges and Future Perspective” at the Nigeria Air Force War College in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Wednesday.

“They (middle cadre officers) need to work hard. They need to redouble their efforts to make sure that our country is secured and our people can go about and pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear.”

The CAS noted that the institution is put in place to enhance the capacity of the officers at the middle cadre who are going to be leaders of the Nigerian Air Force in years to come.

“These are the officers that are going to manage the Air Force in years to come. So, I think the College decided that this topic is likely to be more relevant to what they are doing here.

“It is for them to have a clear understanding of all the issues associated with deployment of air power whether within or outside Nigeria, what are the challenges or how is air-ground intervention made possible, how they can be more effective in the discharge of their responsibilities to Nigeria and Nigerians,” Abubakar stated.

Earlier in a welcome address, Commandant of the Air Force War College, AVM Charles Oghomwen said the series of lectures that have been undergone within the week was a culmination of the college leadership module.

“We started with lectures on leadership styles and relieved a strategic leadership package from the British Military Advisory Team (BMAT),” Oghomwen said, adding that the participants were further tasked to study and make oral presentations on past military leaders from within and outside the shores of Nigeria.