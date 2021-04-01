From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, yesterday, commended his men for curtailing the activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East.

Describing IPOB as a security challenge in the zone, Amao said service chiefs were working round the clock to ensure that the spate of insecurity bedevilling the country was conquered in a very short time as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amao who spoke when he addressed men and officers of the Air Force at the Ground Training Command, Enugu during his maiden visit said: “Since I took over as the Chief of Air Staff, we’ve been working hard to meet up the Presidential directives. The service chiefs have been working round the clock, we’ve been here before, had meetings and discussions with the state governments and stakeholders on the way forward in terms of the security challenges in this particular region. You know we have the IPOB problem and I want to also appreciate you all for being able to curtail the activities of the IPOB in this place.”

He charged Air Force personnel to work closely with other services to deal decisively with insecurity in the country.

“There shall be no rivalry in the service, we must work as one,” he said promising to reposition the Air Force for optimal service.

Amao was led by the Command boss, Air Vice Marshal Frank Oparah to visit the International Helicopter Flying Training School, about 180 hectares of land for permanent site of the Ground Training Command, Air Force Medical Centre among others. He promised to tackle the problems of the unit.