Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Reading Culture Advocacy Initiative (RCAI) recently, rewarded 10 students from Abuja schools, five each from public and private, that had outstanding performance in the May/June 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The rewarded students from the public are; Idakwoji Daniel Omonu, from GSS Pyakasa; Sanni Victor Ayoola, Agwu Henry Nnamdi, Abubakar Maimuna, and Bakare Abdulmuqaddim Lekan, all from school for the Gifted, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Rewarded students from private schools are; Nwokolo Victoria Ebubechukwu from Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja; Okonkwo Donald Nnaemeka from Nigerian Tulip International College, Abuja; Obodo Joseph Chijioke from Best Schools International, Life Camp, Abuja; Ebonguko Blessing Emem from The Hillside School, Gwarimpa, Abuja; and Amaku Adanna Monica from Best Schools International, Life Camp, Abuja.

The students were rewarded with cash and other prizes at an event with representatives of UNESCO, WAEC and other stakeholders in attendance. Some of the students were represented by their parents because they are already in the university outside Abuja.

Executive Director, RCAI, Dr. Okoro Chukwudum, in his welcome remarks, explained that the award and recognition of the students was in line with the desire of RCAI to promote and encourage academic excellence.

He added that the award was aimed at creating a generation of book lovers and consolidating Abuja’s position as a beacon of light and national capital of culture and knowledge.

Said he: “Globally, excellence either in academics, sports, politics, business or any other field is rewarded and the people used as role models for others. People love to associate with them. We have committed ourselves to champion the cause of reading and academic excellence, and that was why we initiated the platform to celebrate these younger ones and also encourage others.”

Chukwudum charged the students to remain focused and committed to academic excellence and also pursue other skills and knowledge that would make them relevant in global discussions.