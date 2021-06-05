From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has slashed the salaries of workers and those of political appointees, saying the move became necessary owing to the dwindling revenues to the state’s coffers.

Under the present agreement, the government had partially suspended the Consequential Adjustment already effected for workers on Grade levels 07 to 12 since January, 2021, for a period of three months. Workers on Grade levels 01 to 06 were lucky, as their N30,000 minimum wage was not adversely affected by the current decision.

The agreement was reached on Friday in Ado-Ekiti during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the government and the organised labour on the new salary regime.

Representing the government at the meeting were the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Labour Matters, Com. Oluyemi Esan and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishment and Service Matters, Mr. Bayo Opeyemi.

The Chairmen, Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC), Kolapo Olatunde, his counterparts in the Trade Union Congress(TUC),. Sola Adigun and that of the Joint Negotiating Council(JNC) Kayode Fatomiluyi as well as their Secretaries, signed on behalf of the labour centres.

Contained in the signed agreement read by the TUC Chairman , Com Sola Adigun was the suspension of the consequential adjustment for certain categories of workers for a period of three months spanning between May and July, 2021.