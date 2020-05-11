Stephen Keshi’s assistant, Daniel Amokachi has hit out at Chinedu Obasi after he claimed he was denied a spot in the 2014 World Cup because he allegedly refused to pay a bribe.

The forward was a regular for Schalke 04 in the 2013-14 season, making 15 appearances in the German Bundesliga, amid other dazzling displays.

The striker, who starred for Nigeria in the 2010 World Cup was, however, left out of the Super Eagles squad for the global tournament in Brazil and revealed he was shut out of the team because he refused to ‘grease someone’s palm’.

Amokachi, who was the right-hand man of former Super Eagles coach, Keshi, neither denied the claims nor admitted it, but slammed the forward for bringing up the case after the death of the manager in charge.

“Why come forward with such now when the man in charge is no longer alive to answer it?” Amokachi told the Cable.

“Even look at it, this happened in 2014 and six years after you are coming forward with such claims.”